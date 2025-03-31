Assane Diao of Como is liked by Man United (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to Como winger Assane Diao after missing out on Geovany Quenda.

The Red Devils had been eyeing Sporting CP’s rising star Quenda as one of their key targets ahead of the summer transfer window. The 17-year-old was eager to link up with Ruben Amorim again, and Sporting were equally keen on the move.

However, Man United’s ongoing financial and sporting uncertainties meant they couldn’t get a deal over the line, paving the way for Chelsea to step in and secure Quenda for €51 million.

It’s thought they could shift their focus to Braga’s Roger Fernandes as a direct replacement, while others claim they might not pursue a like-for-like alternative at all. .

Despite the uncertainty, it appears United are still keeping an eye on potential reinforcements. Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reports that the club has started scouting Assane Diao.

The Senegalese winger first made waves at Real Betis last season, making an immediate impact with a string of goals before his form dipped. In January, he made the move to Como, joining Cesc Fabregas’ ambitious project, and quickly made his presence felt.

Assane Diao shines in Serie A following La Liga switch in January

The 19-year-old found the net five times in his first eight Serie A appearances for the newly promoted club, though he has now gone four games without scoring.

Schira claims that a Man United scout was in the stands on Saturday as Como drew 1-1 with Empoli. It remains unclear whether Como would be open to selling Diao so soon after signing him. Both Fabregas and club president Mirwan Suwarso have been vocal about their long-term vision.

“We have no intention of selling any of our players, at least not in the near future,” Suwarso told Calcio e Finanza last month. “Maybe in three or four years – because it would be naive to say that player sales aren’t part of the business. And we’re not short on money – we are well-backed.”