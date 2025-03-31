Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are currently second in the Premier League, though they trail leaders Liverpool by 12 points. On the European stage, they have reached the Champions League quarter-finals, where they face a massive test against Real Madrid. If they can get past the Spanish giants, a semi-final showdown with either Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa awaits.

In a boost for Arsenal, Saka has returned to training for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in December.

The winger required surgery but is now focused on regaining full fitness ahead of the Fulham match – where he could feature.