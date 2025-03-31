Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham tomorrow, has delivered a positive update on star player Bukayo Saka.
Arteta said at a press conference on Monday, in words picked up by BBC Sport: “Bukayo Saka is ready to go. All the careful things are already done. Now it’s about putting him in the grass at the right moment. But he’s pushing because he really wants to.
“We have respected the timeline and we have done everything. He is ready to go.”
One person who is likely to miss the game is Riccardo Calafori.
Mikel Arteta throws support behind new sporting director of Arsenal, Andrea Berta
Arteta also touched on on the appointment of Andrea Berta as the new sporting director.
“It’s a big addition to the club – a team that already has a lot of great people who have been doing such a great job. “It’s now about building that chemistry, so we are all very excited to have him.
“He is a very honest and straightforward person. He has a very clear vision of what he wants to do. he was so willing to join us which is positive. He had many other possibilities but has chosen to come to us. Now it’s about us giving him the support. He has done well for many, many years at the highest level.”