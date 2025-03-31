Viktor Gyokeres is quickly becoming a serious transfer option for Arsenal, according to David Ornstein.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Gunners are putting plans in place to sign a top-class striker. Now that Andrea Berta has officially been appointed as sporting director, Arsenal can fully shift their focus to strengthening their squad.

This season has made it clearer than ever that Arsenal need a reliable goal scorer.

The club is determined to avoid past mistakes and finally secure a solution. A number of names have been linked with a move to the Emirates, with Alexander Isak reportedly Mikel Arteta’s dream signing. However, Newcastle are unwilling to sell. Liam Delap has also emerged as a potential option in recent days.

Benjamin Sesko was initially considered Arsenal’s top target, with the club already working behind the scenes to convince the player to join. But according to Ornstein, a move for the Slovenian international is far from certain.

Sesko’s release clause at RB Leipzig currently stands at €70 million and could rise to €80m, making him a relatively cost-effective option compared to other targets. However, Arsenal have yet to decide if they will actually make a move.

Viktor Gyokeres could be heading to the Emirates Stadium

In the meantime, interest in Viktor Gyokeres is growing rapidly. With Berta now in charge, Arsenal’s admiration for the Swedish striker has intensified. The Italian sporting director is said to be a big fan of Gyokeres, who is now seen as a more realistic target than Isak.

Ornstein even suggests that Gyokeres is now being viewed as a serious candidate for Arsenal’s striker search in a way he wasn’t before. The 26-year-old has a €100m release clause at Sporting CP, but reports indicate he could be available for around €60m-€70m this summer.

Gyokeres has been in sensational form for Sporting this season, scoring an incredible 42 goals in 42 appearances while also providing 11 assists. With numbers like that, it’s easy to see why Arsenal are keeping a close eye on him.