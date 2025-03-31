Rafael Leao of AC Milan is liked by Chelsea (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao could see his price drop dramatically this season as AC Milan know that no interested clubs will come near to his release clause.

His season has been far from smooth, despite his solid tally of ten goals and nine assists across all competitions. While the Portuguese forward has shown flashes of brilliance, inconsistency in his performances has left many fans frustrated, and criticism has started to mount.

A report from journalist Daniele Longo indicates that Leao’s €150m release clause is becoming a significant issue for Milan.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

With clubs hesitant to meet such a lofty figure, Milan may be forced to reconsider their stance.

It is understood that a lower fee could now be enough to secure his services, and this is where Chelsea comes into play.

Could Chelsea make a move for AC Milan star Rafael Leao in summer window?

The Blues have been keeping a close watch on Leao for some time now, with their interest growing over the past few months. While AC Milan would prefer to keep hold of their star player, Chelsea are keen to take advantage of their solid relationship with Leao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to push through a potential deal.

Chelsea are fully aware that Milan won’t entertain offers under €100m, as this figure represents the club’s minimum acceptable price for the winger. However, despite interest from other suitors, including Saudi Arabian clubs, Chelsea are in a strong position to act quickly. With the summer transfer window on the horizon, it seems likely that the Blues will make a formal move for Leão soon.

Milan’s reluctance to sell is clear, but the situation could shift depending on the offers that come their way. Leão remains a key player for Milan, but Chelsea’s growing interest could be the catalyst for a transfer that many have been predicting for months.