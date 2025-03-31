Andoni Iraola will be looking to build on a successful season with Bournemouth (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have reportedly taken an interest in highly-rated Polish youngster Antoni Klukowski, with scouts watching him in action for Poland’s U18s 4-1 win over Scotland last week.

The 17-year-old forward, who plays for Pogoń Szczecin in the Poland first division, is attracting growing attention as his contract runs down, with his current deal set to expire in June.

Despite breaking into Pogon’s first team this season and making five appearances in the Polish top flight, Klukowski has yet to commit to a new contract, according to reporter Sam Cohen. The club have offered him fresh terms, but with interest growing – including from the Cherries – his future remains uncertain.

Klukowski was born in France but of Canadian descent. He came through Legia Warsaw’s academy before joining Pogon in mid-2023. He initially played for their reserves and youth sides but his talent was clear and he earned his first-team chance this season. His performances have reportedly been impressive enough to catch the eye of scouts abroad, with Andoni Iraola’s outfit being among the clubs keeping tabs on him.

Speaking to Głos Szczeciński, Pogon’s new vice-president, Tan Kesler, recently spoke on record about how the club want to keep the young forward and make him a key part of their long-term project, but with his contract winding down and clubs circling, a summer move could be on the cards.

? EXCL: Understand Bournemouth have taken an interest in highly rated Polish youngster Antoni Klukowski, with scouts watching him in action for Poland's U18s 4-1 win over Scotland last week. The 17-year-old forward, who plays for Pogo? Szczecin in the Poland first division, is… pic.twitter.com/NdcrTLtBrj — Sam C (@SamC_reports) March 30, 2025

Bournemouth fall out of FA Cup following loss to reigning Premier League champions

It comes after Manchester City kept their silverware ambitions alive with a hard-fought comeback against Bournemouth, securing a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals where they will face Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries took the lead in the 21st minute when Evanilson bundled the ball over the line, sending the home crowd into raptures and leaving Pep Guardiola staring down the possibility of his first trophyless season since arriving at City in 2016.

It could have been a much easier night for the visitors, but Erling Haaland had a frustrating first half. The Norwegian saw his penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga and squandered two other clear chances as City struggled to find their usual rhythm against a relentless Bournemouth side.