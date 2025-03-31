Jules Kounde is being linked with a move to Chelsea once again (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a €70 million offer for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports from Spain.

The French international was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before joining Barcelona in 2022, and he has remained a target for Chelsea ever since.

Now, the London club is once again eyeing the 26-year-old as a key addition to their squad.

Despite initially arriving at Barcelona as a central defender, Kounde has flourished as one of the world’s top right-backs. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea eager to secure his signature in the upcoming summer window.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the club is preparing to make a €70 million bid to finally bring Kounde to London.

The Frenchman – who has also been linked to Arsenal – has reportedly become a “priority” target for Chelsea’s hierarchy, with the club looking to strengthen their first-team options under manager Enzo Maresca. Chelsea is expected to ramp up their efforts in the coming weeks as they seek to finalise the deal.

Chelsea to return to Jules Kounde for transfer

Kounde’s potential move to Chelsea comes after a recent admission by Maresca, who suggested that Reece James’ best position might be in central midfield rather than right-back. The right-back has been a standout performer in the right-back role when fit, but Maresca sees him as a midfielder and has even shared his vision with the player.

“The day after I signed for Chelsea, I sent him [James] a video and I told him since day one I have seen him as a midfielder,” Maresca told reporters in early March. “Before I even met him, I sent him a clip showing he could play in midfield.

“When you watch a player, you have to use a little bit of imagination. I always imagined him as a midfielder. I watched his games when he was on loan at Wigan, and I saw he scored a fantastic goal from 25 yards as a midfielder. The best thing from Reece is he is helping the team and improving as a leader.”