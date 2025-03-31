Both Madrid clubs reportedly want Enzo Fernandez (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Intermediaries have reportedly been in discussions with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid regarding the potential transfer of Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea in January 2023 for a hefty £105m after the club secured his services from Benfica, has since made 97 appearances for the London side. Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, the 24-year-old midfielder has seen his role evolve, with Maresca experimenting with him in different positions.

While Fernandez is predominantly regarded as a defensive midfielder (No. 6) or central midfielder (No. 8), Maresca has occasionally deployed him as a No. 10, particularly when Cole Palmer has been unavailable. This role, while a bit of a departure from his usual position, seems to suit his technical abilities.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

Despite settling into life at Stamford Bridge, sources suggest that Fernandez has developed an interest in a potential move to Spain. There has been significant speculation, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid being the clubs most closely linked to the Argentinian.

However, according to TBR Football, Chelsea have no intention of parting ways with Fernandez. The club have not entered any discussions about a summer sale, and despite whispers of a potential deal circulating through intermediaries, Chelsea sources are firm in their stance.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Arsenal eye forward who could be available at cut price in summer Xabi Alonso hopes to repeat Granit Xhaka transfer trick with forgotten Arsenal man Newcastle claim victory in Isak race as Arsenal move on to concrete transfer option – Ornstein

When is Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s contract up at Stamford Bridge?

Fernandez, who signed a contract with Chelsea until 2032, is in a strong position, with the club holding all the cards regarding his future. Even so, insiders have acknowledged that a move to Atletico Madrid is more likely than to their city rivals, Real Madrid, which explains why the links to Atletico have gained traction.

At present, neither Real Madrid nor Atletico Madrid are actively pursuing a deal, which is good news for Chelsea, who remain committed to retaining Fernandez for the long term.

It’s worth revisiting some of Fernandez’s own comments from late last year, in which he expressed his determination to achieve success at Chelsea. Speaking to Sky Sports, he reflected on the influence of Maresca and shared his ambitions to help the club secure trophies.