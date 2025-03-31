Newcastle United are plotting a summer raid on Liverpool, with two key players in their sights and a potential transfer spend exceeding €110 million, according to reports.

However, despite previous links, Darwin Nunez will not be part of their plans.

The Uruguayan striker has endured a frustrating season at Anfield, struggling with inconsistent finishing and managing just seven goals across all competitions. Under Arne Slot, Nunez’s future looks uncertain as he is reportedly less inclined to persist with the 25-year-old, meaning Liverpool could offload him if the right offer comes in.

However, Newcastle have decided to look elsewhere. According to Give Me Sport, the Magpies are instead targeting Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott.

Eddie Howe is said to be a huge admirer of both Jota and Elliott, and Newcastle are now pushing to sign them as part of their summer rebuild.

There had been talk of a potential swap deal involving Alexander Isak, with Liverpool eager to sign the in-form Swedish striker. The Reds see Isak as a top-class centre-forward who could help fill the void if Mohamed Salah leaves on a free transfer. However, Newcastle have no intention of letting Isak go, meaning they will need to negotiate a different deal to secure Jota and Elliott.

Liverpool open to selling two Newcastle United transfer targets in summer

Newcastle’s hopes of landing Jota and Elliott could be boosted by Liverpool’s willingness to sell. Both players were included on a five-man list of potential summer departures compiled by journalist Florian Plettenberg. Others on the list include goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, midfielder Wataru Endo, and Juventus loanee Federico Chiesa.

Interestingly, Nunez was not named among the potential exits, but with Liverpool looking to reshape their attack, his future remains up in the air. What is certain, though, is that Newcastle won’t be the ones to take him off Liverpool’s hands.