William Saliba is liked by Man City (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City have entered the race to sign a player Real Madrid have been strongly linked to, according to Spanish reports.

Arsenal’s William Saliba is now the subject of a transfer battle between the La Liga club and the reigning Premier League champions. despite strong interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs. Now, according to Defensa Central, Pep Guardiola’s side joined the pursuit of the 24-year-old Frenchman.

Real Madrid’s admiration for Saliba is no secret. Arsenal have already made it clear they have no intention of selling, but recent developments –including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expected move from Liverpool to Madrid – serve as a reminder that few players are entirely out of reach.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

“One of the biggest problems Man City are facing is a decline in defensive solidity,” the report states. “That’s why they’re prepared to spend big on Saliba this summer.”

Any move would likely require a record-breaking fee for a defender, and even Real Madrid appear to be weighing alternative options, such as Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Darwin Nunez faces huge blow as Premier League club out of race Report: Chelsea ‘prepare’ €70 million offer for Barcelona defender Exclusive: Arsenal face new rival for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star Matheus Cunha

Arsenal bracing for battle over William Saliba, who has spoken about his future

Saliba, who joined Arsenal five years ago and has been integral to the Gunners’ successes. He recently affirmed his future to the club.

He said: “Yeah of course, I feel at home” when asked if he saw himself staying at the club for the ‘long-haul’. “I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything – the players, the staff and the fans, so why not?”

Asked about playing with Gabriel, Saliba said, “Since the day I first played with him, I’ve enjoyed every game. He’s a massive, massive defender that is so good in every aspect.

“But if we want to be all-time great defenders, who everyone remembers, we have to win some trophies. We haven’t done it yet.

“Since we’ve been back [after the international break], we’ve been playing better football and we have to keep going.”