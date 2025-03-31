Man United have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Napoli are already on the lookout for a replacement for Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Almost every top Premier League club, aside from Manchester City, is on the hunt for a reliable centre-forward. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Osimhen has long been linked with a move away from Napoli, and this summer looks like the moment it finally happens. The Nigerian forward has a €75 million release clause, and while his wages are significant, he has no intention of accepting a pay cut.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

His desire to play in the Premier League has been well-documented, and with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United interested, a move seems inevitable.

Napoli, meanwhile, are prepared for life without their star striker. Despite Osimhen’s importance, the club has managed to perform well without him this season. His departure would also free up significant funds, allowing Napoli to pursue a replacement.

Napoli eyeing Arsenal and Newcastle target

According to Calciomercato, Napoli have already started planning for their next striker signing. Antonio Conte is reportedly a huge admirer of Romelu Lukaku, but at 32, the Belgian is not a long-term solution. Instead, the Italian club have set their sights on Moise Kean, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle.

Kean has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence at Fiorentina, scoring an impressive 21 goals this season after a few difficult years. The 25-year-old has a €52 million release clause, making him a significantly cheaper alternative to high-profile targets like Osimhen, Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle’s stance on Isak could be influenced by Napoli’s moves. The Carabao Cup winners have other striker targets, including Hugo Ekitike, but many of them come at a premium price. If Napoli manage to secure Kean, it could push Newcastle to hold onto Isak rather than entertain offers from clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool.