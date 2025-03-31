Xabi Alonso hopes to repeat Granit Xhaka transfer trick with forgotten Arsenal man

Jakub Kiwior is liked by the Bundesliga club (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior could be headed to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen as Xabi Alonso faces a mass exodus of departures in the summer.

While much of the attention around Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window will be on their new arrivals, a key element of their strategy will also be managing departures.

Mikel Arteta will be eager to offload players who no longer fit into his plans, creating room for potential upgrades ahead of next season, especially with the manager setting his sights firmly on securing the Premier League title.

Adding to the list of players potentially leaving is Jakub Kiwior, with Bayer Leverkusen expressing interest in signing the Polish defender, according to TuttoSport.

Kiwior’s time at Arsenal has been somewhat limited since his £20 million move from Spezia in January 2023. Despite showing promise, he has struggled to break into the starting lineup, making only nine appearances across all competitions this season.

Bayer Leverkusen face their own possible departures this summer

In November, Kiwior communicated his desire to leave the club, with Juventus his preferred destination at the time. However, Arteta was determined to keep him during the winter window. Now, with Bayer Leverkusen showing interest, the defender could finally find a new home in Germany.

Leverkusen’s pursuit of Kiwior could be linked to potential departures in their squad, particularly with Jonathan Tah possibly moving to Barcelona or Piero Hincapie seeking a move elsewhere. If Kiwior does make the move, Arsenal are reportedly looking for a fee in the range of £12.5 to £16.7 million.

Interestingly, Kiwior could find it easier to settle into life in Germany thanks to his potential reunion with former Arsenal teammate Granit Xhaka, who now plays for Leverkusen.