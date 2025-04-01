Arsenal readying Bukayo Saka contract offer

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (Photo by Getty Images)

Arsenal will soon be able to call upon the services of Bukayo Saka again, and they hope to have him at the club for many, many years to come – and to make this a reality, talks to extend his stay are expected soon.

Saka has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in December, although he could make his return to action on Tuesday when Arsenal host Fulham in a London derby, as was confirmed by head coach Mikel Arteta.

Saka registered five goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances before his injury, and he will be aiming to pick up where he left off when he does make his comeback, whether that be against Fulham or not. Regardless, Arsenal are very happy with their star attacker, whom they are determined to keep for a while yet.

Arsenal preparing to offer new contract to Bukayo Saka

Saka is currently contracted to Arsenal until the end of the 2026-27 season, although moves are already being made towards extending the two parties’ agreement beyond this. As reported by Football Insider, negotiations between the club and Saka’s representatives are expected to begin in the very near future, with the idea being for a lucrative contract offer being submitted.

Arsenal are also hoping to agree a new contract with Ethan Nwaneri, and should they be able to tie down him and Saka in the coming weeks, it would be exceptionally good news for Mikel Arteta, who is counting on both players for many years to come.

First and foremost, Arsenal and Saka will be focused on his return to action, which should come against Fulham. Both will hope that he is able to start against Real Madrid in next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, and if he can, it would be a major boost.