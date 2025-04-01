(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Evan Ndicka could be the subject of interest from the Premier League this summer.

Sources close to the situation have indicated that outfits like Arsenal, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are keeping track of the 25-year-old centre-back.

The footballer, who saw links to the Magpies stretching as far back as 2023, is understood to be valued at €40m [£33.4m].

English top-flight suitors are thought to be prepared to meet this valuation.

Europe could decide Evan Ndicka’s future

It’s worth emphasising that Roma are in no hurry to part ways with one of the stalwarts of their backline.

Ndicka would certainly qualify as such having racked up 77 appearances across all competitions since the start of the 2023/24 season.

That said, circumstances may very well end up conspiring against the Serie A giants. CaughtOffside understands that a potential failure to secure European football may prompt the Italian side to sell the Ivorian defender in order to maintain financial equilibrium.

At which point, this would open the door for clubs like Arsenal, Forest and Newcastle (and, allegedly, Real Madrid) to take advantage in the summer transfer window.

Roma currently sit in sixth in the Serie A table (UEFA Conference League spot).

Do Arsenal need defensive reinforcements?

To be completely fair, there’s not a desperate need for the Gunners to reinforce the heart of their backline.

Between William Saliba (24) and Gabriel (27), Mikel Arteta’s men have one of the most competent centre-back partnerships in world football.

Then Arsenal can call upon the services of Jakub Kiwior (25) and Swiss army knife Ben White (27) behind them.

Ultimately, it speaks volumes that the Premier League’s second-placed side has conceded the fewest goals (24) in the top-flight so far – three fewer than table-toppers Liverpool.

Goals, by comparison, are in far greater need at the Emirates Stadium with the Reds having registered 16 more league efforts by comparison.

Arsenal certainly shouldn’t be considering their backline unless one of their main defensive assets is under serious threat this summer.