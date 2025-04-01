“Not entirely happy at Celtic” – Brendan Rodgers tipped for Premier League return

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (Photo by SNS Group)

Celtic may be the runaway leaders in the SPFL Premiership, but they could be at risk of losing manager Brendan Rodgers once again.

After Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Heart of Midlothian, Celtic are 13 points clear at the top of the table in Scotland, and another league title beckons for the Glasgow club. And for Rodgers, it would be his fourth Premiership crown across two spells at Parkhead.

However, that may not be enough for Celtic to keep Rodgers at the club. The former Liverpool and Leicester City manager was tipped to make a Premier League return earlier this season, and the same has now happened again.

Brendan Rodgers backed for Premier League return

Former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that he would not be surprised to see Rodgers make a similar move to the one made in 2019 when he left Celtic for the Premier League.

“If Rodgers was offered a Premier League job, he would take it. He’d be interested in coming back to England and I think he’s not entirely happy at Celtic.

“At the moment, Celtic are dominant in Scotland, there’s nobody challenging them. They’ve got to build on what they’ve got in the transfer window, they’re ruling the roost and they want to keep it that way. But Rodgers wants more than that – he’s thinking about European football.

“Being dominant in Scotland is fine, but if they could strengthen enough to be competitive in Europe, then he would be happy to stay. It depends on whether the board are prepared to match those ambitions, because if they’re content with where they are now, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him walk away. So they’ll sit down in the summer and he’ll ask the question about how far they’re prepared to go. He wasn’t backed as much as he would have liked in January, and if the same is the case in the summer, nothing would surprise me.”