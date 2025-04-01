Fabrizio Romano hints at Bundesliga transfer exit Liverpool may directly benefit from

Liverpool could find themselves in serious need of a player like Arthur Theate this summer.

If the Merseysiders don’t play their cards right, they’re at serious risk of needing to replace Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same transfer window.

On top of that, Arne Slot’s men are understood to be in the market for a new left-back amid ongoing links with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

One might imagine that sporting director Richard Hughes and his recruitment team will be keen to limit the need for serious reinforcements in the upcoming window.

Still, it might be handy to have a man like Theate, who they were previously understood to hold interest in, in their back pocket.

Arthur Theate has been linked with Liverpool

Arthur Theate cups his ear to celebrate a Frankfurt win.
(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the previously Liverpool-linked defender on X (formerly Twitter) will surely intrigue Reds fans still familiar with the former Stade Rennais man.

The Italian transfer expert now reports that 24-year-old’s situation is ‘one to follow in summer’ amid ongoing interest from Premier League outfits.

Theate’s current contract is set to run until June of 2029, with the footballer allegedly (according to Capology) earning £58.5k-a-week at Frankfurt.

Liverpool need a new centre-back

Even should the Anfield-based giants manage to keep hold of skipper Van Dijk at least, there’s arguably still a justifiable need for a centre-back signing.

The Bundesliga star, in particular, should be of interest given his ability to feature at left-back – what has been a problem position for Liverpool in 2024/25.

A quick glance at his stats would suggest the Reds wouldn’t be signing an aerially dominant successor for their prized No.4.

If anything, Arthur Theate comes across as a long-awaited replacement for Virgil van Dijk’s former defensive partner, Joel Matip.

The Belgian appears entirely at east progressing the ball either with a pass or by carrying possession up the pitch himself.

Player Progressive passes Progressive carries
Arthur Theate 5.68 1.72
Virgil van Dijk 4.91 0.49

* Stats (per 90) courtesy of FBref

Whether this is a desired trait for Arne Slot’s way of thinking remains to be seen.

However, there’s no question the ex-Red’s style of play proved beneficial for Slot’s predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, during the prior peak of the club’s powers.

  1. We definitely need to buy a centre half now. We do not have a back up for Konate or Van Dyke and if Van Dyke leaves we will have problems. Two full backs are also required so we need to get the back four sorted out. A defensive midfielder is also required.

