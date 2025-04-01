(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Antony’s form in La Liga in the 2024/25 is sure to have plenty scratching their heads ahead of the summer window.

Not least of all Ruben Amorim and Manchester United in light of his previously inconsistent (to say the least) form with the Red Devils.

The Old Trafford boss remained coy about his on-loan star’s future at the Theatre of Dreams, however, when pressed on the matter ahead of United’s return to Premier League action.

There’s no denying, of course, that Antony has been enjoying some exceptional form in the Spanish top-flight, registering eight goal contributions in 12 appearances with Real Betis.

For what it’s worth, the winger has been registering a goal or assist once every 124.6 minutes.

Ruben Amorim unclear on Antony’s future

Fabrizio Romano relayed Amorim’s comments on X (formerly Twitter) about a possible return to Manchester for the 25-year-old.

The Manchester United head coach refused to confirm either way, kicking the can down the road closer to the summer transfer window.

??? Rúben Amorim: “Antony to return? I'm planning the future but I don't want to talk about the future in this moment”. “I just want to focus on the games”. pic.twitter.com/Cj1ojZ3oIu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2025

The 25-year-old’s current terms at United are set to take him to the end of June in 2027.

Antony may be difficult to offload

Ben Foster has already warned United’s decision-makers that the Brazilian trickster may be somewhat difficult to sell anyway given his high wages.

Worst case scenario, the Red Devils are forced into injecting some of their own cash, sparse as it appears, into a prospective deal to ensure the forward leaves ahead of his contract expiry.

There is, however, an alternative argument that is arguably worth at least some consideration in light of Antony’s positive form in Spain.

Could Manchester United keep the good times rolling in the Premier League for the 2025/26 season?

It’s a big ask when the prevailing answer – based on 96 appearances and only 17 goal contributions with the English giants – is a resounding no.

That all said, Antony’s time with Real Betis proves there is a gem to be unearthed – either at Old Trafford or elsewhere.