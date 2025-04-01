Pundit full of praise for “difference maker” Arsenal star after his performance during 2-1 win vs Fulham

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to add pressure on Liverpool with a 2-1 win over Fulham earlier tonight as they refuse to give up on the title charge.

Going into the game, they were 12 points behind the Reds against a very good side managed by Tottenham target Marco Silva.

Bukayo Saka makes a scoring return vs Fulham

They made the perfect start to the game, taking the lead in the 37th minute through make-shift attacker Mikel Merino.

The second half saw Saka come off the bench, returning from a long-term injury and make an instant impact.

The attacker who the Gunners missed so dearly, came on in the 66th minute and was on the target in 7 minutes later.

Merino was involved again as he sent in a cross, which was flicked towards the back post by Martinelli where Saka arrived to head in from close range.

Saka’s goal ended up being the match winner as Fulham grabbed a late consolation goal through Muniz in 94th minute.

Former Brighton striker Glen Murray, commentating on BBC Radio 5 praised Saka’s impactful return to the side, calling him a ‘difference maker’. He stated that the player has made a timely return from injury, at a time when his team needed him the most.

He said (via BBC Live):

“Bukayo Saka is the difference maker. He just knows where to be, what to do. This time he arrives right on time at the back post to nudge the ball into an empty net. Right when his side need him.”

Arsenal continue to pile pressure on Liverpool

The win closes the gap between Liverpool and Arsenal to just 9, with the Reds set to play a tricky Everton side tomorrow.

They have already cost the Reds two points a few weeks ago in a controversial final Merseyside Derby which ended up in chaotic scenes.

Liverpool have also not been in the best of forms of late. The performances level have dropped massively, with the Reds putting in one of the worst performances of the season against Newcastle during their League Cup final defeat.

The recent performances and form will worry fans as the Reds prepare for a tough run of fixtures in the final stretch of the league.