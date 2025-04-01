(Photos by Gareth Copley & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The transfer race for Hugo Larsson’s services is expected to heat up in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed that Frankfurt are already expecting offers for their 20-year-old star whom they value at the €60m-70m [£50.1m-58.5m] mark.

The midfielder has caught the eye of some of Europe’s top outfits, including the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Man City have taken the lead for Hugo Larsson

CaughtOffside understands that Manchester City have made first contact with the player alongside negotiations with the Bundesliga club.

The player himself is thought to be open to the idea of a switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Nonetheless, the Sky Blues’ Premier League competitors themselves (specifically Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United) have yet to be deterred and have themselves made advances with Larsson’s entourage.

Pep Guardiola’s needs are greater

There’s a case to be made for any of England’s top outfits, not least of all potential top-flight champions Liverpool.

However, examining each side’s available options in the middle of the park may lead commentators to believe that Manchester City’s needs are greatest in the midfield department.

Kevin De Bruyne (33) and Ilkay Gundogan (34) are two notable potential exits this summer on expiring contracts.

Meanwhile, there are genuine concerns that Bernardo Silva could face the chopping block in the next window (despite having picked up over 3,000 minutes this term).

A midfield revamp very much looks to be on the cards for City, barring a sudden change of heart behind the scenes over contract renewals.

What would Larsson bring to Man City?

As a box-to-box midfielder with playmaking capabilities, Hugo Larsson would bring some much-needed dynamism into the middle of the park.

The footballer’s already comfortable covering ground and engaging in the press – attributes that would be well-prized in Guardiola’s setup.

That’s not to suggest the former Barcelona head coach won’t need to spend any time with the Swede on the training ground.

Two clear areas that are in need of development are Larsson’s carrying of the ball and passing.

To use Nico Gonzalez and Gundogan as frames of reference, there’s clear work to be done.

Player Progressive carries Passes attempted Pass completion Hugo Larsson 0.67 52.17 87.5% Nico Gonzalez 1.12 62.56 89.1% Ilkay Gundogan 2.21 74.64 89.8%

* Stats (per 90) courtesy of FBref