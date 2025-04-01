Liverpool deliver transfer stance on Newcastle target

Arne Slot and Eddie Howe (Photo by Mark Pain/Alamy, Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer, and with a new central defender possibly being brought in, this threatens Jarell Quansah’s future at Anfield – especially as he has been linked with a move away in recent months.

Quansah began the season as a starter, but Ibrahima Konate’s quickly moved ahead of him in the pecking order. And since then, it has been tough for the young defender to garner minutes, with only 22 appearances made across all competitions – with many of those coming as a substitute.

This has led to speculation surrounding a possible summer exit for Quansah, whom Newcastle believe can be signed during the upcoming transfer window. However, the recent Carabao Cup winners will not have it easy if they are to pursue a deal for the 22-year-old.

Liverpool would prefer to retain the services of Jarell Quansah

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are not keen on the idea of losing Quansah, whom they consider to be an important player despite his obvious lack of playing time this season. This is bad news for Newcastle, who will not find it easy to go for a player that is contracted at Anfield for another four years.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set for a move to Real Madrid, Liverpool will be rather desperate not to lose any more defenders unexpectedly. And Quansah is an option to fill the void that will be left by the La Liga-bound right-back, as he can compete for the position alongside Conor Bradley.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle do pursue a deal for Quansah in the summer, but if so, they are likely to be met with a lot of resistance. The idea of regular first team football could convince the defender, but striking a deal with Liverpool is another matter.