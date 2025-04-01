Real Madrid make move to rival Arsenal for £50m midfielder

Martin Zubimendi in action for Spain (Photo by Imago)

Arsenal are determined to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, but completing a deal looks like it could be difficult because of Real Madrid, who are also eyeing the transfer of the 26-year-old Real Sociedad and Spain star.

Zubimendi has been one of Arsenal’s top targets for months, and work continues to be done behind the scenes ahead of his possible arrival in North London in the summer. The defensive midfielder, who played a major role in Spain’s Euro 2024 final victory over England, almost joined Liverpool in the weeks after that match, but while that did not materialise, he could now be set for a Premier League move 12 months on.

Arsenal are said to be very confident that a deal will be done, but some of that confidence could now be gone since Real Madrid have finally made their own move.

Real Madrid in contact with Martin Zubimendi’s representatives

As reported by Diario AS, Real Madrid have taken steps towards a summer move for Zubimendi, having spoken to his representatives in recent weeks – albeit on an informal basis. The player has been notified of the La Liga giants’ strong interest, and he has also been told that there is a place for him at the Santiago Bernabeu next season should be want it.

Real Sociedad are expecting to lose Zubimendi this summer, and while they could rather he went to Arsenal, they would be powerless to stop Real Madrid getting their man if they triggered his release clause, which is valued in the region of £50m.

It looks like Arsenal could have very strong competition in their bid to sign Zubimendi this summer, and the prospect of remaining in Spain with one of the best and biggest teams in the world could make it difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side to stake their claim.