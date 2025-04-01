Sky Sports confirms Liverpool’s interest in versatile defender hailed by Xabi Alonso

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are actively searching for defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie emerging as a prime target.

With Virgil van Dijk’s contract situation unresolved and uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté’s future, the Reds are preparing for potential defensive changes.

Several centre-backs have been linked with a move to Anfield, including Bournemouth’s Spanish prospect Dean Huijsen, whose impending departure was recently confirmed by teammate Justin Kluivert.

However, one name that continues to resurface is Hincapie, a long-term target for Liverpool. The club reportedly pursued him last summer and remain interested in securing his services.

According to a report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and Theresa Otten, Liverpool are interested in the Ecuadorian international, who is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2029.

The competition for his signature is fierce, with Spanish giants Real Madrid also showing strong interest.

Valued at approximately €50 million, the 23-year-old is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising defenders.

What Xabi Alonso has said about Liverpool target Hincapie

Hincapie’s journey to the top has been remarkable. He began his career in Ecuador, progressing through local academies before joining Independiente del Valle in 2016.

After making his first-team breakthrough in 2019, he caught the attention of Argentine club Talleres, who signed him in 2020.

His rise continued when he moved to Europe just a year later, joining Bayer Leverkusen in August 2021. Hincapie quickly made an impact, scoring his first goal in a Europa League clash against Celtic and establishing himself as a key figure in the squad.

His contributions were pivotal in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title triumph in the 2023-24 season, further solidifying his reputation as a top-tier defender.

This season, he has maintained his consistency, featuring in 37 matches across all competitions while registering three goals and two assists.

Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has publicly praised Hincapie, describing him as a ‘very modern defender’ capable of playing in multiple positions.

He said (as quoted by the Express):

“I think he’s a very modern defender, he can play in different positions. He’s served us as a full-back in recent games but has also been the left centre-back when we’ve played with a back three.

“He’s aggressive, is making better decisions when he has the ball, backs himself more to play diagonal passes and get in behind. It motivates me to have a player with his potential and desire because he helps you and you help him. He’s a great player.”

Capable of playing as both a centre-back and a left-back, Hincapié will offer the versatility that Liverpool are looking for. His blend of aggressive yet composed defending and tactical awareness makes him an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s system.

If Liverpool manage to fend off competition from Madrid, securing Hincapié could be a crucial step in reshaping their defensive future.