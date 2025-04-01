Report: Tottenham plotting stunning £100m move to sign Premier League duo

A detail view of a corner flag inside the stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a major summer transfer move, with Wolves duo Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes firmly in their sights.

According to a report from TheBoyHotspur, Spurs are willing to allocate £100 million to secure both players as they look to overhaul their squad ahead of the new season.

Tottenham eyeing move for Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha has been a standout performer for Wolves this season, drawing interest from several Premier League giants, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Brazilian forward, known for his technical ability and off-the-ball movement, has proven to be a key player for Wolves since arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2023.

Cunha initially made a name for himself at RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin before securing a move to Atlético Madrid in 2021.

However, limited game time under Diego Simeone led him to seek a fresh challenge in England.

Since joining Wolves, he has flourished, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances this season. His overall record for the club stands at 31 goals and 13 assists in 85 games.

The 25-year-old recently signed a new contract in 2025, extending his stay at Molineux until 2029. His deal includes a release clause of £62.5 million, which Tottenham may look to trigger to bring him to North London.

Spurs are also targetting Joao Gomes

Meanwhile, Joao Gomes, who is expected to cost in the region of £40m, is also on Spurs’ wish list.

Their interest in Gomes is not new, with the club tracking the midfielder since his move from Flamengo to Wolves in 2023.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a reliable presence in midfield, capable of operating as both a central and defensive midfielder.

Gomes has made 31 appearances for Wolves, contributing four goals and two assists. His tenacity, defensive capabilities, and ability to dictate play have made him an attractive target for Spurs, who are expected to make significant changes in midfield this summer.

With Yves Bissouma expected to be on his way out, Gomes, could be a key addition to reinforce the squad.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has hinted at a focused approach to recruitment, emphasising ‘smart purchases’ as the club aims to strengthen key areas while managing their budget effectively.

The potential signing of both Cunha and Gomes would be a major statement of intent from Tottenham, especially if they manage to fend off competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for Cunha’s signature.

As the summer window approaches, Tottenham’s pursuit of these two Wolves stars will be one to watch, with the club eager to bolster their squad for the challenges ahead.