Andrea Berta meets with agent of €58m Arsenal transfer target

Andrea Berta and Nico Williams (Photo by Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing for a major assault on the market in the summer, with a new midfielder, winger and striker wanted by head coach Mikel Arteta. New sporting director Andrea Berta has been tasked with fulfilling the Spaniard’s needs, and he has got to work on this in recent weeks.

In terms of Arsenal’s major targets for the summer transfer window, two are currently plying their trade in La Liga, which is where Berta arrived from – he was previously with Atletico Madrid. Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams are players that Arteta desperately wants to add to his squad for next season, and he is hopeful of his sporting director getting the job done.

In regards to Williams, Liverpool are also said to be very interested in signing him from Athletic Club, but in recent days, it is Arsenal that have taken the lead in the race to secure his signature.

Andrea Berta meets with agent of Nico Williams

Foot Mercato have reported that Berta has held talks with Williams’ agent in the last few days. While it is not known that the meeting entailed, the likelihood is that Arsenal’s strong interest in the Spain winger was reiterated.

Williams has been in excellent form for Athletic Club and Spain in recent weeks, and this will only have increased Arsenal’s interest in securing his services in the summer. However, it will not be easy to do so as the La Liga club are very reluctant to negotiate, meaning that it is likely to be that they would need to pay the €58m release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal make a serious attempt to sign Williams this summer, but should they manage to acquire his services, his addition to the attacking trident alongside Bukayo Saka and a new striker would make the Gunners very strong candidates for next season’s Premier League title.