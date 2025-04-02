Sky Sports journalist confirms Arsenal’s ‘serious interest’ in Premier League winner; ‘concrete talks’ already held”

Mikel Arteta is hopeful of bringing in a new No.9 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to have an ‘important‘ summer transfer window with a special focus in boosting their attack going into the next season.

Their title charge this campaign was massively derailed due to the lack of fit attackers after the club went through a really bad injury crisis that saw several key attackers out injured for a long periods including Bukayo Saka.

With the club failing to bolster the attack in January despite Arteta’s desperate need, Liverpool managed to extend their lead on top of the able to 12 points.

While the title appears to be out of their hands, they continue to pile pressure on the Reds, as they beat a tough Fulham side thanks to Saka’s winner on his return from injury. The win reduced the gap to 9 points with the Reds yet to play Everton tonight.

Going into the next season, under a new sporting manager Andre Berta, Arsenal will be making key additions. One of the players linked with a move is former Manchester City star Leroy Sane whose contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season.

He is one of the high-profile names available on a free transfer this summer with a number of top clubs showing interest in Sane, including Arsenal.

Arsenal seriously interested in signing Leroy Sane

As per the latest from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners have even initiated talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move.

He confirms their serious interest in the player, confirming that ‘concrete talks have already taken place’.

Taking to X, Plettenberg reported:

“There have been, and still are, internal sceptics about Leroy Sané’s contract extension.

“However, his performances and commitment are increasingly being recognised. Max Eberl continues negotiations, and Sané is willing to accept a pay cut. No written offer from Bayern yet – the club must now make a move. Sané wants to stay, with a decision expected within 1-3 weeks.

“Arsenal are seriously interested in signing him as a free agent in the summer. Concrete talks have already taken place!

?? There have been, and still are, internal sceptics about Leroy Sané’s contract extension. However, his performances and commitment are increasingly being recognised. Max Eberl continues negotiations, and Sané is willing to accept a pay cut. No written offer from Bayern yet -… pic.twitter.com/N8nGX8yV0y — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 31, 2025

A return to England would be an intriguing possibility for Sane, who previously thrived at Manchester City.

During his time under Pep Guardiola, he played a key role in back-to-back Premier League title wins, known for his blistering pace, dribbling, and knack for delivering in crucial moments.