Bukayo Saka could have a field day as Real Madrid concede four + key men get 5/10 ratings ahead of Arsenal tie

Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will be licking his lips after some dire Real Madrid defending in last night’s 4-4 draw with Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side didn’t quite field their best XI in the game, and went through 5-4 on aggregate, but there were signs there that Arsenal can punish this team.

Saka, now back from injury, could also do real damage if Real Madrid left-back Eduardo Camavinga plays like he did last night.

He’s one of a number of key Los Blancos players who only managed a 5/10 rating in Goal‘s report, with Lucas Vazquez and Aurelian Tchouameni also poor.

David Alaba was perhaps the worst of the lot with a 4/10 rating, but he probably won’t be playing against Arsenal.

Those three above, however, will need to do much better against the Gunners, or they could be heading for a surprise Champions League exit.

Real Madrid looked far from convincing against Real Sociedad

We know that Real Madrid tend to turn it on for the big games in the Champions League, so no one will be taking them lightly.

Still, they surely can’t win this competition every year? At some point, they’re going to have an off-night and a strong enough team will punish them.

An unfancied Arsenal side did so with a surprise 1-0 win at the Bernabeu back in 2006, so perhaps this generation will feel they could do something similar.

Saka will be a major threat on Arsenal’s right-hand side, and Camavinga simply cannot afford to put in another performance like this or he’s going to be ripped to shreds.

Likewise, Tchouameni will have to be stronger in midfield or he’ll really struggle to win his battle against the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Having said that, we’ve seen that even if this Madrid side concede a lot, they can be deadly at the other end, so Arsenal need to work out how to keep Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior quiet, even if they can also do some damage against Real’s defence.

We’re less than a week away from this big game now and it’s going to be intriguing to see how this keenly-anticipated match will pan out.