This Arsenal star will get the chance to make himself a hero against Real Madrid…

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Angel Martinez, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

We don’t yet know the extent of the injuries to Gabriel, Timber and White – but you feel it is very unlikely that they will all be fit to face Madrid.

In Gabriel’s case it feels impossible to think he could return so quickly to feature given it’s a hamstring problem and that’s a huge blow.

But I have to say I think the potential issue with Timber is even more worrying. If he and White both miss out that would mean Thomas Partey at right-back against Vinicius Junior and that would be a big problem for Arsenal.

The timing is just so disappointing.

It would have been great to have seen Gabriel and William Saliba together up against Madrid’s attack. It would have been a challenge they would have relished, so it’s such a shame to now have been robbed of seeing that.

I’m not sure what Arteta will do, I guess that all depends on what happens with Timber and White. But you would think the most likely option is that Jakub Kiwior will come in and partner Saliba.

It’s been a tough season for the Poland international so far, his opportunities have been limited. But what a chance this could be to make himself a hero.

Real Madrid have weak links Arsenal can exploit

I think everyone at Arsenal would have watched Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg tie against Real Sociedad with interest on Tuesday night because it certainly highlighted some major flaws defensively.

Yes, they found a way to win the tie, as they always seem to do, but the fact they conceded four goals at home shows that there are weaknesses there that Arsenal could exploit.

I look at that team and think Arsenal can get at them down the flanks. Gabriel Martinelli was excellent against Fulham and if he can attack with that sort of energy and intent against Madrid then he will cause them big problems down their right-hand side, where they have tended to use makeshift right-backs recently.

We don’t know yet whether Bukayo Saka will be fit enough to start the first leg, but if he is then he can also cause them issues. Real had Eduardo Camavinga at left-back against Sociedad. I doubt he will play there against Arsenal, but if he does then you can bet Saka will look to target him.

So there are possibilities there for Arsenal. Real will obviously be favourites, especially with the issues Arsenal have at the back themselves.