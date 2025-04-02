Ex-Chelsea manager urges Blues to sign 25-goal-a-season star + consider change in formation

Enzo Maresca giving instructions to his Chelsea players (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has suggested that the Blues could do with signing a new striker this summer.

Although Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea back in 2012, was full of praise for Nicolas Jackson, he also made it clear that his old club could do with more in that area of the pitch.

Jackson hasn’t been entirely convincing during his time at Stamford Bridge so far, even if he’s shown signs that he could develop into a top class player with a bit more experience under his belt.

Di Matteo would ideally like Chelsea to have someone with that kind of experience and proven track record now, and potentially play that new striker up front with Jackson.

That would mean a change in formation for CFC manager Enzo Maresca, who has only played with one up front so far this season.

Roberto Di Matteo’s transfer advice to Chelsea ahead of the summer

Speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes, Di Matteo made it clear that the first position he’d look at this summer would be up front.

“When it comes to strengthening the team in the summer, I’d probably be looking through the middle, first of all. It’s a very talented team, but they’re probably lacking a bit of experience, maybe, in terms of players who’ve had a lot of success, playing many years in the Premier League, knowing certain ways to win games,” Di Matteo said.

“You can only gain that experience with time, and minutes in the league. I like Nicolas Jackson a lot, and he’s someone who can only get better. I still think, though, Chelsea need a striker who is going to score them 25 goals a season – if you want to win the league, or challenge, that’s what you need.

“That’s not a criticism of Jackson though; I also think another striker would allow you the option to sometimes play with two up-front.”