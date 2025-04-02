£37m asking price: Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea on alert as transfer plan in place

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Serbia (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs on alert for the potential transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

It looks increasingly like a decision has already been made for Vlahovic to leave Juve this summer, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who state that Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea could be among his suitors.

The report also suggests that Vlahovic is keen to earn a move to England, with his asking price likely to be in the region of just £37m.

That could end up being very reasonable money to pay for a proven goal-scorer, even if he’s not always been the most consistent performer during his time in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic has the qualities to be a good signing for any one of Arsenal, Man Utd or Chelsea

Vlahovic shone during his days as a youngster at Fiorentina, and even if it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Juventus, he should have what it takes to revive his career.

Arsenal need more options up front next season, so it’s no surprise they’re seemingly among the clubs considering Vlahovic for this summer.

The 25-year-old could also be an important upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, with the Blues also long struggling to solve their goal-scoring issues.

Vlahovic could also be an important addition to this struggling Man United squad, with Ruben Amorim surely in need of almost anyone to come in and provide an upgrade on the majorly out-of-form Rasmus Hojlund.

Vlahovic looks like he could be a good fit for the physical demands of English football, so it would be interesting to see how he fares here if a move does end up materialising for him.