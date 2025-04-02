Bargain: Man United desperate to sign Premier League star with £50m asking price

Eberechi Eze celebrates a goal for Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

Key figures with the Red Devils seem to be in agreement that Eze could be an ideal signing to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad for next season.

That’s according to Fichajes, which suggests that Amorim is really keen on the player, while directors Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell also seem heavily involved in pursuing him.

Man Utd could do with replacing the ageing Christian Eriksen, and giving more support to Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield department.

Eze has seven goals and nine assists in all competitions for club and country this season, and one imagines he could fare even better with a stronger set-up around him.

Eberechi Eze to Manchester United transfer ticks a lot of boxes

It will be interesting to see how much this Eze story develops in the weeks and months ahead, but it certainly seems inevitable that Palace are going to have to sell him at some point.

The Eagles have supposedly set an asking price of around £50m for the England international, according to Fichajes, and that shouldn’t be too much to put off United.

Still, it also represents a good fee for Palace, who have arguably done well to hold on to Eze for as long as they have.

The report from Fichajes also states that Palace have suitors for other top players like Adam Wharton ahead of this summer.

In a way, selling one of their slightly older players like Eze to United could work out well for them in the long run, as it might help them keep youngsters like Wharton.

That would then allow Wharton to continue to play regularly at Selhurst Park and possibly move for even bigger money later on.