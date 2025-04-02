“Potential leg breaker” – Gary Neville reacts to James Tarkowski challenge on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister

James Tarkowski tackle on Alexis Mac Allister (Photo by Sky Sports Premier League)

Liverpool and Everton are currently playing in the Merseyside derby, and at half time, it is 0-0. It is also 11 v 11, although it could not have been as the visitors were perhaps fortunate not to have James Tarkowski sent off inside the opening 12 months at Anfield.

After the ball broke on the edge of the Everton box, Tarkowski raced towards it. And as he took all of the ball, his follow-through took his studs into the leg of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who took the full force of the impact.

Despite the strong appeals of the Liverpool players and supporters, a yellow card was shown to Tarkowski, and this decision was confirmed after a VAR check. However, there are those that believe that the Everton defender should have seen red.

James Tarkowski avoids red card for Alexis Mac Allister tackle

Gary Neville, who is commentating on the Merseyside derby for Sky Sports, remarked that Tarkowski can count himself very fortunate not to have been sent off in his 300th Premier League appearance.

“That’s a potential leg breaker. I think he is very lucky there. There will be some that say that is a natural follow-through, but he does not need to do it like that. There is a lot of force, and it is high. He’s very lucky.”

?? "That's a potential leg breaker" Gary Neville believes James Tarkowski was 'very lucky' to escape red for this challenge on Alexis Mac Allister ? pic.twitter.com/Di28mHouq2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2025

It has been a frustrating first half for Liverpool, and that moment with Tarkowski and Mac Allister is one of the reasons for that. The Premier League leaders have not been anywhere near their best in the opening 45 minutes, and Everton could very easily have been leading at the interval.

Both teams have the second half to come, and they will both be eyeing making the breakthrough. Mohamed Salah, whose successor has been lined up by Liverpool, will be the man to watch for the home side.