Revealed: Liverpool weighing up £40m transfer offer for Premier League star

Arne Slot and Joao Gomes (Photo by Justin Setterfield, David Rogers/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be eyeing up a potential transfer move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes this summer, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Reds are one of a number of top clubs keeping a close eye on Gomes’ situation, even though he’s just signed a new contract with Wolves.

Gomes has long been on the radar of Liverpool, as well as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, and the Brazil international could still be one to watch this summer.

Although Gomes’ new Wolves deal does not have a release clause, it is still anticipated that the club might cash in on him if the money is right.

Liverpool feel it could be worth testing the waters with an offer in the region of £40m for Gomes as they look to strengthen in midfield this summer.

Joao Gomes to Liverpool transfer could be one to watch

It remains to be seen if LFC will definitely come forward with a formal offer, but it’s something being discussed internally in the build-up to the summer.

Arne Slot wants more depth in midfield and is a big admirer of Gomes’ qualities, while Wataru Endo could also be about to make way as he attracts interest ahead of the next transfer window.

Wolves have often had to sell their key players, and it could be that Gomes’ new contract will be similar to the situation of Matheus Cunha.

Cunha also recently signed a new deal, but it’s widely felt that it is to protect his value before selling, rather than due to any realistic hope of keeping him long-term.

Liverpool will no doubt hope there’s a deal to be done there for Gomes, but a deal could also hinge on if other key players like Cunha, as well as Rayan Ait-Nouri, leave Molineux as well this summer.