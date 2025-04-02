Talks held: Man United discussing £40m transfer move, could have advantage over Liverpool

Liam Delap and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Paul Harding, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly held more internal discussions recently over a potential transfer move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The England Under-21 international has impressed a great deal for Ipswich this season, scoring ten Premier League goals despite his team’s struggles overall.

It’s not too surprising to now see that big clubs are tracking Delap, with Man Utd joined by the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in considering him for this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

One advantage the Red Devils could have, however, is the presence of technical director Jason Wilcox, who knows Delap well from their time together at Manchester City.

The Mail suggest that could be a significant factor in United’s favour as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Man United looking to beat rivals to Liam Delap transfer

Delap looks like he clearly has what it takes to have a fine career at the highest level, so he’ll have a big decision to make this summer.

Ipswich are surely heading back to the Championship, so Delap needs to ensure he’s able to get out and continue to play top flight football next season.

United would likely be able to give the 22-year-old a key role as Ruben Amorim needs upgrades on flops and misfits like Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Still, MUFC have also had the habit of damaging players’ careers in recent times, with so many big names or promising talents going backwards after arriving at Old Trafford.

That might make somewhere like Liverpool a more tempting option for Delap, though it’s perhaps also harder to see him playing regularly there.

United will have to hope a key figure like Wilcox can work his magic here and persuade Delap to choose them even when they’ll most likely be without European football.