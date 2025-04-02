Two Liverpool transfer targets given inflated £100m price tags thanks to Chelsea

Joao Pedro and Carlos Baleba of Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly face paying crazy money to land two rumoured transfer targets from Brighton this summer.

The Reds may need to make some changes to their squad this summer amid fears over Mohamed Salah’s future in particular.

The Egypt international is about to be a free agent, so will need replacing with a world class attacking player if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

According to talkSPORT, one name LFC like in attack is Brighton’s Joao Pedro, but his asking price could be as high as £100m.

Carlos Baleba could also cost that much, according to talkSPORT, and he’s another player recently linked as a target for Liverpool in a report from Football Insider.

Liverpool surely can’t pay crazy Brighton asking prices

It’s not that often we see Liverpool truly splashing the cash on big names, so this surely isn’t good news for the Merseyside giants if they really want these key figures from Brighton.

Still, as talkSPORT suggest, Seagulls chief Tony Bloom will no doubt feel emboldened by the fact that he sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for over £100m.

The Blues probably haven’t done Liverpool any favours there, as a major deal like that is always likely to inflate the value of similar players.

Chelsea have also raided Brighton for other key players like Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez in recent times.

This will likely mean Brighton are now in a pretty strong financial situation, and less dependent on further player sales.

Liverpool would do well to add top young talents like Pedro and Baleba to their squad this summer, but it seems they may be better off looking elsewhere.

Given that the league leaders could end up losing star names like Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk for free, that could limit their spending in the upcoming summer window.