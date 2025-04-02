Transfer ALREADY done in huge boost for Liverpool

Milos Kerkez is congratulated by his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a major transfer boost regarding Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

It seems the Cherries already have a replacement done for Kerkez, having brought in Julio Soler in the January transfer window.

The talented young Argentine joined for £6.6m in the winter window and is yet to make his Premier League debut for Bournemouth, but it seems he’s rated very highly and could be set to replace Kerkez, according to talkSPORT.

Liverpool have long been strongly linked with Kerkez as their top target at left-back, while others like Rayan Ait-Nouri have also been considered.

It’s widely felt that Andrew Robertson is ageing and past his best, so he could be about to be replaced by someone like Kerkez this summer.

Milos Kerkez transfer looks like smart business for Liverpool, but do they have bigger concerns?

Even if Kerkez looks like an ideal long-term replacement for Robertson, should LFC perhaps be focusing on bigger worries elsewhere in their squad?

The Merseyside giants have all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk about to be out of contract and available as free agents.

Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to join Real Madrid, so a new right-back is surely a must, even if they also have Conor Bradley in that position.

If Salah leaves, they’ll also surely need to invest huge money in a new forward, and then a new centre-back if Van Dijk leaves.

Kerkez might have been useful in most other summers, but this doesn’t look like it’s going to be a normal summer for Liverpool.

The Reds might, if anything, do well to keep an old head like Robertson around for a bit longer in order not to make too many changes to their squad at once.

Kerkez’s fine form has also previously seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth also face losing other star players this summer as top clubs have been keeping an eye on young centre-back Dean Huijsen and in-form winger Antoine Semenyo.