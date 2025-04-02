Report: Worry for Liverpool as Real Madrid line up €100m double transfer

Noni Madueke, Milos Kerkez and Arne Slot (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly be in danger of missing out on two of their top transfer targets as Real Madrid also want both players.

The players in question are Bournemouth’s talented young defensive duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez.

CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool have already started some early talks over possibly signing Hungarian left-back Kerkez from the Cherries this summer.

Meanwhile, the Independent have today linked Huijsen as a target for Liverpool, but the Reds are not alone in eyeing the Spanish centre-back.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, it seems Real Madrid are now also hoping to swoop for Huijsen and Kerkez for a combined €100m.

Liverpool face Real Madrid transfer competition for Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez

Liverpool already have a potential headache this summer as they have all three of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold heading towards being free agents.

It’s even been reported by BBC Sport and others that Real Madrid are making progress on a deal to sign Alexander-Arnold from the Merseyside giants.

So it would be another huge blow for Liverpool if Madrid were also able to beat them to two of their top targets in defence.

Huijsen and Kerkez have shone in the Premier League and look like they’re surely going to make the step up to bigger clubs sooner or later.

Liverpool could do with bringing in Huijsen as a long-term replacement for Van Dijk if he ends up leaving.

Still, if the LFC captain signs a new deal that might mean Huijsen is no longer as much of a priority.

Kerkez, meanwhile, makes sense as an urgent priority as Liverpool could do well to bring in a top young left-back as a long-term replacement for the ageing and slightly out-of-form Andrew Robertson.

It will be interesting to see if these players end up favouring approaches from Liverpool or Real, who are both among the biggest names in world football.