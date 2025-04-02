Exclusive: New director Andrea Berta puts Arsenal in pole position for €75m-rated transfer target

Matheus Cunha and Andrea Berta (Photo by Marcelo Endelli, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has the club currently in pole position to land the transfer of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners are leading the chase for Cunha’s signature due to Berta’s links with the player.

The Italian chief knows Cunha from their time together at Atletico Madrid, and he’s a big fan of what the versatile Brazilian can offer in attack.

In another boost for Arsenal, CaughtOffside understands that Wolves are resigned to losing Cunha this summer, and are already planning their strategy around the assumption that they’ll raise cash from his sale.

Arsenal not alone in Matheus Cunha transfer pursuit, but Andrea Berta role looks key

As well as Arsenal, sources have told CaughtOffside that Cunha’s availability has sparked interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old has a release clause worth €75m, but CaughtOffside understands Wolves will accept offers slightly below that.

Arsenal are hoping to come in with an offer that can satisfy Wolves’ demands without breaking their own budget, and internal discussions are ongoing over this potential deal.

Still, they may have to move fast as Wolves’ plans to sell Cunha will surely also spark offers from other big clubs in the months ahead.

Man Utd and Tottenham are currently understood to be the next in line to try to win the race for Cunha’s signature, but Berta could have a key role for Arsenal.

The north London giants also continue to monitor the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as options up front, though their preferred target Alexander Isak is not currently viewed as a realistic target as Newcastle United don’t want to sell their star player.