Saudi clubs confident Liverpool star ‘remains interested’ in transfer this summer

Mohamed Salah reacts during Liverpool vs Newcastle (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There is reportedly confidence in Saudi Arabia that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘remains interested’ in a transfer there this summer.

The Egypt international is edging ever closer to the end of his contract at Liverpool, so could be just two months away now from becoming a free agent.

It could still be that we’ll see Salah make a late move to sign a new contract with the Reds, but this saga has dragged on and on for a while now without any sign that an agreement is imminent.

It’s perhaps not too surprising, therefore, to see that there is some optimism from the Saudi Pro League that Salah could still be interested in joining, as reported by the Telegraph.

The piece states that there’s the sense that Salah ‘remains interested’ in a move to a Saudi club, so it looks like this will definitely be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Liverpool set for further transfer heartache with Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool fans will be sick of reading about it by now, but they’ll also no doubt be aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also about to be out of contract this summer.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Van Dijk, but it is now widely being reported that Alexander-Arnold is in advanced talks over joining Real Madrid, as per BBC Sport and others.

Even if Van Dijk stays, it looks like there’s the growing possibility of LFC losing both Salah and Alexander-Arnold for free in the same transfer window.

If this happens, it cannot be described as anything other than a disaster for Liverpool, who will have to accept strong criticism for allowing such a situation to unfold.

On the pitch, things still look rosy for Arne Slot’s side as they’re surely heading towards the Premier League title, but these off-the-pitch issues could soon really dampen the mood for the club.

Even if there will soon be league title celebrations at Anfield, it’s going to be a very long and challenging summer for Liverpool if they have to replace such important world class players.