Eddie Howe shouts instructions during Newcastle's Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that Fabian Schar should be set to sign his new contract with the club imminently.

The veteran Swiss centre-back has been a key player at St James’ Park for several years now, and it seems he’s set to extend his stay for a bit longer.

Schar still has an important role to play in Howe’s side, even with the Newcastle squad growing and improving all the time.

Even if we’re likely to see the Magpies making major signings in a variety of positions this summer, it seems clear that Howe is also still planning to use Schar on a regular basis.

Eddie Howe speaks out on Fabian Schar’s new Newcastle contract

“I think Fabby will hopefully be signing his contract imminently, if he hasn’t already, to my knowledge,” Howe said at his latest press conference.

Schar has made 220 appearances for NUFC since joining all the way back in 2018, and fans will be delighted that he seems set to continue with the club.

At the age of 33, Schar’s peak is clearly behind him, but he can still make a valuable contribution to Howe’s squad.

Schar has played 32 games in all competitions for Newcastle this season, helping the team to their recent Carabao Cup final triumph over Liverpool.

Even if Schar ends up playing less often in years to come, he could still be an important part of the dressing room as a mentor to the team’s younger players.