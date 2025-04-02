Report: Newcastle submit surprise £50m bid to sign Liverpool attacker; ‘offer could be hard to refuse’ 

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to have a very busy summer transfer window with several players expected to leave.

The futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain uncertain, as both stars approach the final year of their contracts without any concrete updates on extensions.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, with personal terms agreed.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all linked with summer moves as well with Liverpool looking to cash in on the latter two while the former is said to be pushing for a move to Barcelona.

Newcastle table bid to sign Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott

However, it is not all outgoings, with reports indicating that the club will be looking to invest in several players across all positions.

In attack, one name strongly linked with a move to Anfield is Newcastle star Alexander Isak, with recent reports suggesting that the Reds are willing to offer four players including Elliott in a cash-plus-players deal to sign him.

Other reports have suggested that the club has no plans of selling Elliott this summer.

As per a latest report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Newcastle United ‘have submitted a £50m (€60m) offer’ for Harvey Elliott as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Elliott remains an important player for Liverpool, but the report suggests that Newcastle’s ‘offer could be hard to refuse.’

It is further stated that the future of the young England star is set to be decided ‘in the coming weeks’, with intense negotiations expected and outcome expected ‘in the coming days’.

Elliott has struggled to find regular playing time this season

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder remains under contract with Liverpool until 2027, and while his market value stands at approximately €35 million, the Magpies appear willing to spend well above that to secure his signature.

Elliott has been unlucky as he suffered an injury early on in the season, failing to find regular playing time under Arne Slot.

But despite limited game time, he has continued to make an impact, registering four goals and two assists. His most notable moment this season came when he scored the winner against PSG during the first leg of the Round of 16s.

Fans will want Elliott to stay but there is a chance that the cub will sell him if that sort of money is offer to them.