Alan Shearer celebrating Newcastle's Carabao Cup win (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has hit out at Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer for taking part in the club’s Carabao Cup final victory parade.

The Magpies recently beat Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley to pick up their first trophy in 70 years.

Shearer never managed to lift silverware during his time at Newcastle, despite being widely regarded as one of the club’s biggest legends and a great of English football in general.

It surely makes sense that Newcastle wanted Shearer to be involved as they celebrated this impressive triumph, but Keys wasn’t impressed.

Writing on his personal blog, Keys seemed pretty cynical about big names like Shearer taking part in celebrating a trophy he didn’t contribute to.

Keys also hit out at celebrity NUFC fans Ant and Dec as he questioned if they still even live in the city.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer criticised for victory parade appearance

“Speaking of Newcastle – what a turnout they had to celebrate their Carabao Cup win. Top class. I saw Alan Shearer front and centre again, despite the fact he had nothing to do with the success,” Keys wrote.

“I had to wonder if he still thinks ‘medals don’t buy shoppin’? That was always his excuse for turning his back on United and a trophy haul that would’ve inevitably followed had he gone to OT. There’s no feeling to replace that of winning – even second hand it seems.

“I’ve also seen enough of those professional Geordies Ant and Dec to last a lifetime. Tell me – where do they live on Tyneside?”

Newcastle fans surely won’t care too much about Keys’ negativity here as they will simply want to soak up this moment that they’ve waited for for so long.