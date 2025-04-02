Man United & Arsenal boost as elite striker rejects another offer following transfer talks

Ruben Amorim, Mikel Arteta and Victor Osimhen (Photo by Carl Recine, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal look to have been handed a significant boost as Victor Osimhen has turned down Juventus.

According to Juve FC, the Nigeria international has made it clear that his preference is to move to the Premier League, with Man Utd and Arsenal among the clubs he’d be keen to join.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and Juve FC claim he’s had some talks with Juventus recently.

Still, it seems that the outcome of those talks was for Osimhen to thank them for their interest but inform them that he’s not currently interested in a move to Turin.

It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will definitely move to England, but he’s surely going to have suitors here this summer.

Victor Osimhen transfer decision could spark Premier League interest

Osimhen will surely have a host of clubs on alert if he’s really looking for a move to the Premier League this summer.

It perhaps makes sense that the former Lille man wants to try a new experience in a different league, having already shone during spells in France, Italy and Turkey.

Arsenal are short of a natural goal-scorer in their squad, while Man United will also surely feel they need an upgrade on the struggling Rasmus Hojlund as soon as possible.

The Juve FC report also mentions Chelsea as a possibility, and that could surely make sense for all parties involved.

The Blues need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, and should be able to offer European football next season, unlike United.

Arsenal, meanwhile, might look at Osimhen as a Plan B, but the strongest links at the moment seem to be with Viktor Gyokeres, as per the Athletic’s David Ornstein…

? Arsenal developing strong interest in Viktor Gyokeres as possible striker signing. Andrea Berta firm admirer of 26yo #SportingCP forward – expected to figure prominently among #AFC options + may be more realistic than Isak. W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/N5dDliHI2W — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 30, 2025

Still, if that doesn’t work out, then Osimhen’s availability could surely make him a good option.

After so much success in Serie A and the Turkish top flight in the last few years, it would certainly be exciting to see what Osimhen could do at a top Premier League club.