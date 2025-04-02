Exclusive: Arsenal “have looked at” exciting £60m playmaker, says expert

Mikel Arteta and Xavi Simons (Photo by Carl Recine, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal have looked at RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons amid growing speculation about his future this summer, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking to CaughtOffside as part of his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that the Gunners have a long-standing interest in Simons, who could likely cost £60m or more this summer.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be able to win the race for the Netherlands international, as there are bound to be other big clubs involved if he is available.

Still, Watts seems aware that the links with Arsenal are genuine, and he personally hopes the north London giants push the boat out for an ambitious deal like this.

Arsenal need several new signings this summer, most notably a striker, but Watts feels their attack would also benefit from a player like Simons coming in.

The 21-year-old could add some much-needed spark and creativity to the team next season, taking the pressure off the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to be the main players doing that week in, week out.

Xavi Simons to Arsenal transfer talk hots up

Discussing the Simons to Arsenal, links Watts said: “I’m a big fan of Xavi Simons, who has once again been linked with Arsenal. He’s a player they have looked at in the past.

“He’s the type of player that I really think they need to add to the squad, which is why I hope their attacking reinforcements this summer do not just stop with a striker.

“I really think they need more than that, whether that be another out and out left winger or a playmaker type, like Simons, who could play out wide or in a more central role behind the forward.

“He will be expensive, certainly over £60 million you would think and that might be a problem, given Arsenal are going to have to commit at least £120m or so on a new striker and a new midfielder, probably Martin Zubimendi.

“A new backup keeper also has to be secured, so it’s shaping up to be a summer which will see a significant outlay from Arsenal in the transfer market.

“Whether that will stop them being able to push the boat out for Simons or someone similar could well depend on whether they manage to bring in some money from sales.

“As I said, I think it would be worth it because this squad is crying out for a bit of unpredictability in attack.”