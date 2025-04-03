€50m bid made: La Liga giants respond to Manchester United transfer offer

Alejandro Balde in action for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly failed with an initial €50million transfer offer for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The talented young Spain international has established himself as a key player for Barca in recent times, and it’s not too surprising to see other big clubs interested in him.

Still, it’s also not too surprising to see that Barcelona have rejected Man Utd’s offer for Balde, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils only recently signed Patrick Dorgu at left-back, but it seems they remain keen on strengthening in that area of their squad.

This is not the first time Fichajes have linked United with a possible move for Balde, but it now seems like it’s going to be tricky for them to get this deal done.

Do Manchester United need Alejandro Balde transfer after Patrick Dorgu deal in January?

United did well to bring Dorgu in from Lecce, with the Danish youngster making a promising start to life at Old Trafford since he joined in January.

Still, MUFC could arguably do with another left-back as Ruben Amorim will surely want to get rid of the unreliable and injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Dorgu and Balde could be two fine options to rotate in that position, though it remains to be seen how realistic it is for Amorim to get his man here.

Barcelona may have had some financial problems in recent years, but it’s hard to imagine they’d consider letting a player as important as Balde go.

The 21-year-old surely has a big future at the Nou Camp and is one of a number of this popular set of homegrown players now featuring regularly in Hansi Flick’s first-team.

Balde came up through Barcelona’s academy alongside other top young talents Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Gavi.