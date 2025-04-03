Revealed: Liverpool keen to sign classy attacker but might have to back out for awkward reasons…

Arda Guler celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among a long list of transfer suitors for Real Madrid’s talented young attacking midfielder Arda Guler ahead of this summer.

The Turkey international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at the Bernabeu, despite long being regarded as a hugely promising talent.

Sources with a close understanding of Guler’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are among the teams monitoring him as a potential transfer target.

The Reds have a strong appreciation for the 20-year-old, but there could also be an awkward issue that prevents the deal from materialising.

Guler was recently engaged in a back-and-forth with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai on social media after initially clashing during an international match between Turkey and Hungary.

Could Liverpool still sign Arda Guler despite Dominik Szoboszlai issue?

One imagines these professional footballers can put issues like this behind them, but it’s also understood that this bad blood between the pair will be taken into account.

CaughtOffside have also been told that Aston Villa have a strong interest in Guler, with director Monchi also publicly expressing his admiration for him recently.

Other interested clubs include Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

It remains to be seen if Madrid will let Guler go at this stage, but it seems possible that this is something that could be explored if the player doesn’t get more opportunities in the weeks and months ahead.

LFC fans will surely be interested in keeping a close eye on how this saga develops, as Guler could be a fine addition to their squad due to his impressive technical qualities.

Still, it would also be a risky deal if he immediately finds he doesn’t get on with another key player such as Szoboszlai.