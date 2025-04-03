Huge blow as Arsenal confirm injured star won’t play again this season

Gabriel Magalhaes and Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's win over Fulham (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially confirmed the blow that Gabriel Magalhaes is out with an injury that will keep him sidelined until the start of next season.

The Gunners have had an absolute nightmare with injuries this season, with Gabriel the latest of many big blows to key players.

Arsenal have also had to make do without Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard for long periods.

And now Arsenal.com have confirmed that Gabriel won’t be fit to play again for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

The Brazil international went off looking in considerable discomfort in the win over Fulham earlier this week, and the club’s worst fears have been confirmed.

Gabriel Magalhaes injury is awful timing as Arsenal prepare to take on Real Madrid

Arsenal fans will no doubt be frustrated by how bad their luck has been this season, with Gabriel now set to miss two hugely important games against Real Madrid.

Arteta’s side host Los Blancos at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday night for the first leg of what will be a huge event and one of the club’s most important matches for many years.

With Real able to call upon a world class attacking line up containing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham, it could be a very long night for AFC without key defender Gabriel.

Arsenal have relied a lot on Gabriel for his leadership at the back in the last few years, while the 27-year-old has also been a reliable source of goals from set pieces.

Arteta also has William Saliba as an important part of his defence, while he can also call upon the reliable Jakub Kiwior as a backup.

Still, there’s no doubt this Arsenal side will be weaker without Gabriel in it, and that’s bad news when you’re up against a major European force like Real Madrid.