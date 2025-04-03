Surprise report states Arsenal are making Man United star a top transfer target this summer

Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim breaking news (Photo by Alex Pantling, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are being linked with a very surprising transfer move that will surely have Manchester United fans everywhere laughing.

With four goals and two assists since joining Real Betis in January, it’s fair to say Brazilian winger Antony has very much found his feet again.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Antony returning to parent club Man Utd in the summer, with the 25-year-old surely a strong candidate for the exit door after such a poor spell at Old Trafford.

Bizarrely enough, a report from Fichajes now states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to make Antony one of his top summer targets.

We’re not sure Gunners fans will be too pleased with these links, while United would surely relish the opportunity to sell this flop to a rival.

Antony transfer is surely too big a risk for Arsenal

Antony has clearly improved a lot since leaving United for Betis in January, and it may be that he’s now ready to rediscover his best form for the long term.

When he was a youngster at Ajax, Antony was extremely highly rated, which is why United spent so much money signing him in the first place.

Perhaps Arsenal could benefit from Antony’s recent resurgence, though it would undoubtedly be a big gamble.

Arsenal previously got the best out of Kai Havertz again after his struggles at Chelsea, but this feels like a different kind of challenge.

We’ll have to wait and see if this story really ends up going anywhere, but one imagines AFC will surely have other priorities as winger targets for this summer.

Antony may be playing well right now, but he’d probably have to show this kind of level consistently for a longer period before convincing top clubs that he’s really back as a force at the highest level.