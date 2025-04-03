Report: Arsenal eyeing versatile Premier League attacker with 66 goals & 47 assists

Arsenal are gearing up for an ‘important’ summer transfer window, with strengthening their attacking options high on the agenda.

After failing to secure reinforcements in January, the Gunners are determined not to make the same mistake as they set their sights on a serious title challenge next season.

Newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta has been working diligently behind the scenes to identify potential signings, and one name that has emerged on Arsenal’s radar is Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Bryan Mbeumo is on the list of targets for Arsenal

According to TBR Football, Mbeumo is one of the strikers on the club’s radar as they look to bolster their frontline.

The versatile attacker has been a standout performer for Brentford and remains under contract until 2026, with the club holding an option to extend his deal by another year.

His market value is estimated at around £50 million, a figure reflective of his growing reputation in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old comes amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

With Mikel Arteta potentially reshuffling his attacking setup, Mbeumo could offer valuable depth and versatility across the front line.

While Arsenal are keen, they are not alone in their pursuit. Manchester United have also been linked with the Cameroonian international, while Newcastle United are reportedly keeping close tabs on him as well. Given his consistent performances, it is no surprise that multiple top clubs are considering a move.

Mbeumo: A proven attacking threat in the Premier League

Since arriving at Brentford in 2019, Mbeumo has played a crucial role in the club’s rise, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League and establishing himself as one of their most reliable attacking threats. Whether deployed as a winger or a forward, he has consistently delivered in the final third.

Mbeumo’s performances this season have further solidified his reputation. He has registered 16 goals and five assists in 30 league appearances, taking his overall tally for Brentford to 66 goals and 47 assists.

His experience in English football, combined with his technical ability and attacking intelligence, makes him an attractive option for Arsenal.

As the Gunners weigh up their summer transfer strategy, Mbeumo remains a name to watch.