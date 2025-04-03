Arsenal column: Viktor Gyokeres latest, £60m playmaker links, injury blow & more

Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Xavi Simons (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Shaun Botterill, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Mixed injury news in win over Fulham sums up Arsenal’s season

The win against Fulham on Tuesday perfectly encapsulated Arsenal’s season.

You had the positive of Bukayo Saka coming back, something that boosted the whole club. And then you had the crushing disappointment of seeing Gabriel Magalhaes limp off early with a hamstring injury.

That’s just how things have gone at Arsenal since the season got underway. Injuries have just been the theme of the campaign.

And obviously it’s not just Gabriel. It’s Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White as well. In the space of a week it looks like Arsenal have managed to lose four defenders with the biggest two games of the season looming large.

Mikel Arteta tried to put a positive spin on things after the game, as he has done all season. He’s never looked to use the injuries as an excuse, but deep down he must be wondering what he’s done to deserve all the misfortune that has come his way this season.

Saka’s return was such a great moment. The excitement that swept around the stadium when he got up just to warm-up showed how much has been missed.

And for him to then come on and end up scoring the winner was incredible. He just writes his own scripts.

It’s massive for Arsenal to have him back and with Gabriel Martinelli looking very sharp as well it does bode well ahead of the Real Madrid ties.

But the issues at the back now are a massive worry. We don’t yet know the extent of the injuries to Gabriel, Timber and White – but you feel it is very unlikely that they will all be fit to face Madrid.

In Gabriel’s case it feels impossible to think he could return so quickly to feature given it’s a hamstring problem and that’s a huge blow.

But I have to say I think the potential issue with Timber is even more worrying. If he and White both miss out that would mean Thomas Partey at right-back against Vinicius Junior and that would be a big problem for Arsenal.

The timing is just so disappointing.

It would have been great to have seen Gabriel and William Saliba together up against Madrid’s attack. It would have been a challenge they would have relished, so it’s such a shame to now have been robbed of seeing that.

I’m not sure what Arteta will do, I guess that all depends on what happens with Timber and White. But you would think the most likely option is that Jakub Kiwior will come in and partner Saliba.

It’s been a tough season for the Poland international so far, his opportunities have been limited. But what a chance this could be to make himself a hero.

Real Madrid have weaknesses Arsenal can exploit

I think everyone at Arsenal would have watched Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg tie against Real Sociedad with interest on Tuesday night because it certainly highlighted some major flaws defensively.

Yes, they found a way to win the tie, as they always seem to do, but the fact they conceded four goals at home shows that there are weaknesses there that Arsenal could exploit.

I look at that team and think Arsenal can get at them down the flanks. Gabriel Martinelli was excellent against Fulham and if he can attack with that sort of energy and intent against Madrid then he will cause them big problems down their right-hand side, where they have tended to use makeshift right-backs recently.

We don’t know yet whether Bukayo Saka will be fit enough to start the first leg, but if he is then he can also cause them issues. Real had Eduardo Camavinga at left-back against Sociedad. I doubt he will play there against Arsenal, but if he does then you can bet Saka will look to target him.

So there are possibilities there for Arsenal. Real will obviously be favourites, especially with the issues Arsenal have at the back themselves.

I think it will be really difficult for Arsenal without Gabriel, especially if Timber is also out. With both of them fit, then I think Arsenal would have a chance, without both of them, however, I just think Madrid’s awesome firepower will be enough to see them through.

You never thought, this is football after all. There’s always a chance.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer interest seems to be Andrea Berta-driven, and it’s a positive development

It was interesting to see the new links to Viktor Gyokeres this week following the appointment of Andrea Berta.

David Ornstein reported in the Athletic that the Sweden international has moved further up the list of potential striker targets for the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window.

Interest in Gyokeres has always been there, although it’s been relatively lukewarm of late. So it’s interesting that he appears now that interest appears to have heated up upon Berta’s arrival.

We’ll have to see if it goes any further than that and I think it would certainly show Berta’s influence if it does, because it feels pretty clear that Mikel Arteta has perhaps had other targets in mind.

We know that his dream signing would be Alexander Isak, but that feels totally unrealistic to me and the last thing Arsenal need this summer would be a prolonged chase for a target who they are very unlikely to get.

So Arteta might need some convincing when it comes to focusing on other targets and Berta will obviously play a big part in that.

He clearly likes Gyokeres given the previous links we’ve seen between the striker and Atletico Madrid, so it would make sense for him to now look to bring him to North London.

From a personal point of view, I think I would prefer him to Benjamin Sesko.

I like Sesko from what I’ve seen of him and I wouldn’t be disappointed if he does end up being the striker that Arsenal land, but I would have more confidence in Gyokeres hitting the ground running.

I like how direct he is. It’s just all about scoring goals with him. Yes, there will be doubts over whether he could maintain the sort of form he has produced in Portugal in the Premier League, but I’m confident he would score goals over here.

Of course he won’t score the same amount that he has in Portugal, but I still see him having the capability to be a very capable forward with Arsenal.

Arsenal have looked at Xavi Simons and he could be a great fit

I’m a big fan of Xavi Simons, who has once again been linked with Arsenal. He’s a player they have looked at in the past.

He’s the type of player that I really think they need to add to the squad, which is why I hope their attacking reinforcements this summer do not just stop with a striker.

I really think they need more than that, whether that be another out and out left winger or a playmaker type, like Simons, who could play out wide or in a more central role behind the forward.

He will be expensive, certainly over £60 million you would think and that might be a problem, given Arsenal are going to have to commit at least £120m or so on a new striker and a new midfielder, probably Martin Zubimendi.

A new backup keeper also has to be secured, so it’s shaping up to be a summer which will see a significant outlay from Arsenal in the transfer market.

Whether that will stop them being able to push the boat out for Simons or someone similar could well depend on whether they manage to bring in some money from sales.

As I said, I think it would be worth it because this squad is crying out for a bit of unpredictability in attack. Someone who can do something out of nothing in the final third.

Simons has shown he can do that and Eberechi Eze is another I believe could be a good fit.