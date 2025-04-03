Chelsea prepared to accept €40m for 10-goal midfielder as Euro giants eye summer move

Enzo Maresca and Andrey Santos (Photo by Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra, Francois Nascimbeni/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea will undoubtedly be one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window, and there is bound to be as many departures as arrivals at Stamford Bridge – one of those that could move on is Andrey Santos.

Santos is having an excellent season on loan at Strasbourg, having registered 10 goals and two assists across all competitions. His performances in France will have not only caught the attention of Chelsea, but also other clubs across Europe.

It is yet to be determined whether Santos will return to Chelsea in the summer and play a part in Enzo Maresca’s squad next season. If not, he would surely be a candidate to be sold given that his value is high at the moment.

Atletico Madrid keen on summer move for Andrey Santos

And should Chelsea look to sell, one of the clubs that would be expected to make a move is Atletico Madrid. As reported by Fichajes, the La Liga giants are very interested in the Brazilian midfielder, as they see him fitting in very nicely to the plans of head coach Diego Simeone.

It’s also noted that Roma, Juventus, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on Santos, and it’s reported that Chelsea are open to selling for a fee in the region of €40m, which could end up being a bargain for a player that is showcasing his talents in Ligue 1 at the age of 20.

Santos would surely find it tough to force his way into starting contention at Chelsea, given that Maresca already has the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia at his disposal, as well as incoming arrival Dario Essugo. As such, it may be best for all parties if a sale does happen this summer.