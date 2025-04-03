‘Disaster’ – Palace warned against signing senior man

Tim Steidten and David Moyes (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have been warned about a potential move to hire former West Ham United chief Tim Steidten as sporting director.

Steidten impressed during a spell with Bayer Leverkusen, but he was unable to have as positive an impact when he took up a role at the London Stadium.

Palace are now being strongly linked with Steidten, who has been available since leaving West Ham earlier this year.

However, Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, has made it clear he thinks the Eagles need to avoid the 45-year-old.

Tim Steidten the wrong candidate for Crystal Palace?

“He played a key role in getting Werder Bremen relegated,” former Premier League scout Brown told Football Insider.

“He was then sacked by Bayer Leverkusen, and there were questions about why he came in at West Ham.

“They got him in against the manager’s will because his agent was pushing and pushing for it – it’s all agent-led with him.

“Crystal Palace will need somebody to replace Dougie Freedman, who has done a wonderful job for them.

“But if Steidten is the type of person they want, then good luck, but I’d be very, very careful.

“The evidence even just while he’s been in England has not been good.

“He wasn’t giving any help to the managers, just interfering. When they won a match he’d be there in and around the players, but was nowhere to be seen when they lost a game.

“Ultimately it was him who got Moyes and Lopetegui sacked after both of them banned him from the training ground because he was getting in the way.

“I wouldn’t have him anywhere near a club of mine.

“Losing Dougie Freedman will be a huge blow to Crystal Palace, so they’re obviously considering their options and looking at who’s available.

“But I think it would be a major disaster for Palace if they appoint Steidten, I’m sorry to say.”